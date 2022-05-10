A Woman Gave Birth To A Baby At A Metallica Concert In Brazil

There are many things you expect to happen at a music concert. You expect a good show from the artist on stage, you expect to capture a few videos and pictures from the show, and you might even expect to make a friend or have a special moment with a stranger. What you might not expect to happen is to give birth to a baby, but that was the case for a woman who attended a Metallica concert in Brazil over the weekend.

Tattoo artist Joice M. Figueiró was 39 weeks pregnant when she went to the concert on Saturday night. According to Consequence, Figueiró, who watched the show from the accessible seating section, said she felt fine as the opening acts, Ego Kill Talent and Greta Van Fleet, performed. However, shortly after Metallica took the stage, Figueiró began having contractions and her water broke as she made her way to the venue’s outpatient clinic. Unfortunately, there was no time for her to make it to the hospital.

In a post that Figueiró shared later that night, she revealed that Luan Figueiró was born, “shaking all the metal structures,” at 11:15 pm. She claims that Metallica was playing “Enter Sandman” when Luan was born, and there couldn’t be a more appropriate song. “At every show I go to, something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself,” she said in the Instagram post. “I bought this ticket three years ago and I never imagined something like this would happen.”

You can view Figueiró’s post about her newborn above.