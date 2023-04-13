Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons finally arrives tomorrow (April 14). To celebrate, they’ve been doing a residency at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the album and give fiery performances. Last night, they decided to try something new.

In honor of their hit “Master Of Puppets,” which was unexpectedly revived last year after its usage in the viral Netflix series Stranger Things, they put on their own puppet show on the late-night television show. Each member controlled a different puppet of their own, using silly voices to make them communicate with one another to an audience of excited children.

About the resuscitation of the song for Stranger Things, James Hetfield recently joked to Kimmel, “Well, we wrote that song for Stranger Things in 1980-something.” He continued, “No one was against it for sure. Anything that’s gonna get us out there, especially older music… It still blows my mind that people like that song, first of all, and that the younger generation are embracing it.”

“It’s like a 9-minute heavy metal song from 1986,” added drummer Lars Ulrich, “that predates most of these people by 25-30 years. It’s just insane. Who would’ve thought, right?”

Watch the wholesome puppeteering above.

72 Seasons is out 4/14 via Blackened Recordings. Find more information here.