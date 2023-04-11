Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons is only days away from release. Blazing singles like “If Darkness Had A Son” and “Screaming Suicide” are building anticipation, but so is last year’s revival of their 1986 song “Master Of Puppets” due to Stranger Things.

During their residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the band discussed what it was like to have young music lovers just now find them through that Netflix series.

“Well we wrote that song for Stranger Things in 1980-something,” James Hetfield joked about “Master Of Puppets.” When Kimmel asked if anyone was against the use of the track for Stranger Things, Hetfield said, “No one was against it for sure. Anything that’s gonna get us out there, especially older music… It still blows my mind that people like that song, first of all, and that the younger generation are embracing it.”

“It’s like a 9-minute heavy metal song from 1986,” said drummer Lars Ulrich, “that predates most of these people by 25-30 years. It’s just insane. Who would’ve thought, right?”

Kimmel also mentioned that bassist Robert Trujillo’s son played the guitar part. Trujillo patted guitarist Kirk Hammett on the shoulder and said, “Kirk taught him the part, so Kirk is a good teacher.”

Watch the interview above.

72 Seasons is out 4/14 via Blackened Recordings. Find more information here.