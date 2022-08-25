Earlier this month, Michelle Branch found herself in an unfortunate situation. On August 11, she publicly accused husband Patrick Carney (drummer of The Black Keys) of infidelity, tweeting, “Just found out my husband cheated on me with his manager […] while I was home with our 6 month old daughter.” Shortly after that tweet, Branch was arrested and charged with domestic assault after she, per her own admission, slapped Carney in the face “one to two times.” After the arrest, Branch officially filed for divorce.

Between the split and the assault case, Branch has a legal journey ahead of her, but it just got a bit easier: Billboard reports that on Wednesday (August 24), the domestic assault case was “dismissed at the request of the state.” TMZ reports they obtained the disposition and say the reasons for the dismissal are unclear.

After the news of the alleged cheating broke, Branch said in a statement, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

