Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is finding continued success with her massive New York Times bestselling memoir, Crying In H Mart.

Now, it has a new co-sign from none other than BTS’ Jungkook. He had expressed his love for Zauner’s work during a recent WeVerse live broadcast.

“Michelle Zauner explores what it means to cook your feelings,” he said. “In the book, she uses the lens of food and cooking to explore her Korean identity after she loses her mother to cancer.”

Zauner then reacted to the photo of the pop star reading her book on social media. “Excuse me Jung Kook has bought a copy of Crying in H Mart!!!!!,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Over the past few months, she embarked on a book tour across the US, in support of both becoming a bestseller and her paperback version hitting stores back in March. However, pretty soon, it will become an even bigger title: The book is currently in the process of being adapted into a film, with The White Lotus‘ Will Sharpe directing the project. Recently, an open casting call was announced for an 18- to 25-year-old Korean American to play the role of Zauner.

Fans interested in reading before hit hits the big screen can find a copy here.