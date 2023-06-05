BTS’ hiatus is ongoing to allow for each member to serve South Korea’s mandated military service. While the world-beating K-pop is making an exception this month to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, members are fully engaged in solo pursuits. The latest example has been Suga, released his debut solo LP, D-Day, under the pseudonym Agust D.

Jungkook might be the next BTS star to drop a solo album, as chronicled and translated to English by Soompi:

“On June 4, Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Jungkook was preparing to release a new solo album on July 14 — and that his upcoming album would include an English-language song. Later that morning, Big Hit Music responded by stating, ‘We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.’

Big Hit’s statement was issued to Star News (as noted by NME).

Jungkook performed his solo single “Dreamers,” which served as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official song. He performed it at the opening ceremony last November with a cameo from Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The “Dreamers” video captured the song’s dazzling, larger-than-life essence.

More recently, the 25-year-old was introduced as a face for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 campaign in March.

ARMY is ready for whatever Jungkook announcement comes next, as evidenced by this call to action on Twitter.