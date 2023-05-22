The world of Michelle Zauner’s Crying In H Mart started as a relatively intimate thing, but it just continued to grow. The Japanese Breakfast musician wrote an essay for the New Yorker, which landed Zauner a book deal to expand on the essay. Zauner released the memoir in 2021 and it was a major success that ended up being one of the year’s most talked-about books. Not long after the book came out, it was announced that Crying In H Mart would be adapted into a movie.

Now, he have a new update about the film, specifically who will play the role of Zauner. Well, we don’t know who will get the part yet, but we do know that it could be just about anybody, as Zauner has announced an open casting call for the role.

On social media today (May 22), Zauner shared a poster that reads, “ISO 18-25 year old Korean American to play the role of Michelle in the film adaptation of the #1 NYTimes Bestseller Crying in H Mart. Please send a creative video introduction that includes where you’re located.” The email for submissions is hmartopencallcasting@gmail.com.

It was previously revealed that Will Sharpe (also known as Ethan on The White Lotus) is set to direct the movie.