Fleetwood Mac had themselves a moment last year, as the group enjoyed a revival in popularity thanks to a viral TikTok video. The band hasn’t toured since 2019, but once they’re able to perform again, Mick Fleetwood would love to reunite with Lindsay Buckingham, who was fired from the group in 2018.

In an interview with The Times, Fleetwood said:

“Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. [Lindsey Buckingham’s] position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten. My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

He also noted that when the band does decide to call it quits for good, he’d like for them to do it in a “classy” way: “We’ve all been shocked that life can change so very quickly, but you’re talking to the dude who never gives up. We are still a band. We have not broken up. And here we are. I hope we can do something with dignity, that will make sense for all of us, and the will to go forward is there. In the story of Fleetwood Mac, the last tour was not meant to be the last tour. If that became clear — and it could — I would hope to find a classy way to say goodbye. Because one thing we’ve all learnt with Fleetwood Mac is that there are no absolutes at all.”

Find the full interview here.