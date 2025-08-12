Militarie Gun’s debut album, 2023’s Life Under The Gun, was a hit, landing near the top of many year-end lists. Now, they’re running it back: Today (August 12), the group announced God Save The Gun, a new LP set to launch on October 17. They’ve also shared a new single, “BADIDEA.”
The band’s Ian Shelton says of the song and its video, “I wanted to make a video that was a celebration of vices, a new iteration of yourself looking back at a moment you made a mistake while never truly reflecting. This was the most technically challenging video we’ve ever done and it only fits a song spelling out the words ‘bad idea.'”
The album also includes “Thought You Were Waving,” the single the group released last year.
Shelton also said of the album:
“I’m well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album. But I’m fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There’s a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway – but that’s where my head was when I started leaning on drinking.”
Watch the “BADIDEA” video above. Below, find the God Save The Gun cover art and tracklist, along with Militarie Gun’s upcoming tour dates.
Militarie Gun’s God Save The Gun Album Cover Artwork
Militarie Gun’s God Save The Gun Tracklist
1. “Pt II”
2. “BADIDEA”
3. “Fill Me With Paint”
4. “Throw Me Away”
5. “God Owes Me Money”
6. “Daydream”
7. “Maybe I’ll Burn My Life Down”
8. “Kick”
9. “Laugh At Me”
10. “Wake Up And Smile”
11. “I Won’t Murder Your Friend”
12. “Isaac’s Song”
13. “Thought You Were Waving”
14. “God Save The Gun”
Militarie Gun’s 2025 Tour Dates
09/07 — Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp +
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest ^
09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest Late Night Show at Metro #
09/24 — Oxnard, CA @ The Elks Lodge ^
09/25 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing ^
09/26 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Humdinger ^
09/27 — Oakland, CA @ New Paris ^
09/28 — Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial ^
09/30 — Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma ^
10/01 — Bellingham, WA @ Make.Shift ^
10/02 — Portland, OR @ High Limit Room ^
10/03 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement ^
10/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *
10/05 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater ^
+ with Gorilla Biscuits, Cosmic Joke, Start Today, and more
# with Alkaline Trio
^ with Death Lens and Milly
* with Fleshwater and Angel Dust
God Save The Gun is out 10/17 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.