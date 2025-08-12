Militarie Gun’s debut album, 2023’s Life Under The Gun, was a hit, landing near the top of many year-end lists. Now, they’re running it back: Today (August 12), the group announced God Save The Gun, a new LP set to launch on October 17. They’ve also shared a new single, “BADIDEA.”

The band’s Ian Shelton says of the song and its video, “I wanted to make a video that was a celebration of vices, a new iteration of yourself looking back at a moment you made a mistake while never truly reflecting. This was the most technically challenging video we’ve ever done and it only fits a song spelling out the words ‘bad idea.'”

The album also includes “Thought You Were Waving,” the single the group released last year.

Shelton also said of the album:

“I’m well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album. But I’m fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There’s a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway – but that’s where my head was when I started leaning on drinking.”

Watch the “BADIDEA” video above. Below, find the God Save The Gun cover art and tracklist, along with Militarie Gun’s upcoming tour dates.