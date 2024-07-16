Militarie Gun had one of 2023’s best-received rock albums with Life Under the Gun. So far, they’ve ridden the momentum well: They made a new song to serve as Post Malone’s WWE 2K24 a few weeks ago, and now they’re back with “Thought You Were Waving,” another new tune.

The song is the group’s first since Life Under the Gun, and a press release says the tune ushers in “a new era” for them.

Beyond the new track (and its video starring the band members playing some especially oblivious folks), the group has a bunch of tour dates lined up for the rest of the year, both headlining shows and a run of gigs joining Manchester Orchestra.

Uproxx’s Grant Sharples previously wrote of the band, “Hardcore is having a moment. One of its primary torchbearers is Ian Shelton, the person behind Militarie Gun who has virtually become the subgenre’s hypeman writ large. Alongside championing and collaborating with newer artists like Dazy and MSPAINT, Shelton is busy creating his own strand of hardcore that blends power-pop, pop-punk, and lo-fi post-punk. His debut album as Militarie Gun, Life Under The Gun, was less like a rite of passage and more like a long-awaited talisman.”

Watch the “Thought You Were Waving” video above.