Militarie Gun is taking their signature “ooh ooh” to the ring.

The Los Angeles-based punk band, who released one of the best albums of 2023, provided a new lyric-free song as Post Malone‘s entrance music for the WWE 2K24 video game. “Gun Under The Gun (MFG)” has the trademarks of a Militarie Gun stomper, including a killer riff and, yes, a “ooh ooh.”

You can listen to the song above, and watch Post Malone’s entrance video below.

Militarie Gun singer Ian Shelton talked to New Noise Magazine about how the collaboration with Posty (who’s a fan of the group) came to be.

“I focused on finding iconic elements and figuring out how to make it my own. A wrestling intro needs to start big and iconic, get more aggressive, and then go heavier. That’s how the song ended up — starting big and spacey, then more aggressive, and finally half-time for a total beatdown,” he said. “It’s such a strange crossover and an even stranger song to accompany such a crossover. It’s a very fun thing to put out into the world and see what people think.”

As for why Malone didn’t use one of his own songs as his entrance music, Shelton thinks it’s because “he wanted something that sounded like a wrestling intro, something aggressive, which his own catalog doesn’t necessarily have. He gave us the shot because he believes in us.” Maybe Militarie Gun can join him on the F-1 Trillion Tour?