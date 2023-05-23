Militarie Gun loaded up on good news today, May 23. The Los Angeles rockers dropped “Will Logic,” the latest single from their forthcoming debut LP, Life Under The Gun, and announced a 32-date North American tour with Scowl will begin this fall.

Of the guitar-fueled, punk-tinged single, vocalist Ian Shelton said in a statement, “‘Will Logic’ is meant to be pure spite. It’s the moment of realization that someone is trying to take advantage of you and deciding you won’t allow it to happen. There’s some melancholy and fatigue in there, though, ultimately it’s a desire for the world to be trustworthy.”

The accompanying visual from band member Will Acuña finds Shelton standing alone and helpless on the street — seemingly invisible to everyone walking around him. “I can see you,” Shelton sings over charged instrumentals, climbing gradually into a full-blown, emotional belt. “I can see the knife in hand / Don’t feel like bleedin’ / So I guess this isn’t it / Not so sure where this began / But I’m gonna need my end / It’s a strain / Why’d I have to call you friend?”

“Will Logic” comes after the releases of Life Under The Gun singles “Do It Faster” and “Very High.” The album is due out June 23.

Militarie Gun and Scowl’s 32-date trek will begin at 1720 in Los Angeles on September 8 and wrap at 924 Gilman in Berkeley, California on October 21. See all of Militarie Gun’s upcoming live dates below.

05/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

05/27 — Landers, CA @ Giant Rock

06/22 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

06/23 — Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

06/24 — Haarlem, NL @ Kliko Fest

06/26 — Antwerp, BE @ Kavka Zappa &

06/27 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje &

06/29 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/28 — Hamburg, DE @ Logo &%

07/01 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 — Rotterdam, NL @ Metropolis Fest

07/03 — Berlin, GER @ Hole44 #

07/04 — Cologne, GER @ Gebaude 9 #

07/05 — Haarlem, NET @ Patronaat #

07/07 — Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Fest#

07/08 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom #

07/09 — Ieper, BE @ Ieper Fest

07/21-22 — Chicago, IL @ The Rumble

09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*

09/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction*

09/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

09/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad*

09/14 — Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks*

09/15 — Austin, TX @ The Ballroom*

09/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

09/17 — Houston, TX @ The Compound*

09/19 — Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

09/20 — Miami, FL @ Gramps*

09/21 — Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall*

09/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

09/23 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest*

09/25 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

09/26 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall*

09/27 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar*

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

09/29 — New York, NY @ The Meadows*

10/01 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

10/03 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*

10/04 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

10/06 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups*

10/07 — Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary*

10/08 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean*

10/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry*

10/10 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb*

10/11 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater*

10/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive*

10/14 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Vera Project*

10/18 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre*

10/20 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project*

10/21 — Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman*

10/23-27 — Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender

& with Soul Glo

% with Code Orange

# with Rival Schools

* with Scowl

Life Under The Gun is out 6/23 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.