Indie Mixtape 20: Miloe Really Wants To Finish ‘Megamind’

After capturing our attention with the Greenhouse EP last year, Congolese songwriter Miloe — real name Bob Kabeya — is back with a new rendition of “Solo,” from fellow Congolese artist Lous And The Yakua. The track arrives in honor of Congolese Independence Day, and also serves as a call-to-donate to the victims of the recent volcanic eruption in Goma (Eastern Congo) that destroyed several homes and left many displaced.

To celebrate the new track, Kabeya sat down to talk Noname, chilling out, and memory in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

A Good Fucking time.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope that people associate my music with positive life experiences and the songs could be a gateway to tap into those memories and emotions again.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

So far Minneapolis is my favorite city to play in. It might have to with the fact that we haven’t played in many other places and a majority of the people i know and love live here.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My parents have inspired my work the most i think, they’ve filled my whole life with so much music and have supported me every step along the way.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I’m not sure if I’ve had one meal that stands out but an Oreo McFlurry after an eventful night out or show is bliss.

What album do you know every word to?

I often forget to listen to the lyrics of most music that i listen to but ive been loving Telephone by Noname again and Songs by Adrienne Lenker.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Low-key some of the best shows I’ve been been to are DIY Basement shows in Como, Minneapolis. However, I got to see the 100gecs, Slowthai, Brockhampton tour which was mad. also Imagine Dragons when I was 14 went pretty hard.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I think the best performance fit is something mobile, breathable and makes you feel empowered. you wanna feel confident but you don’t wanna be restricted or too sweaty.