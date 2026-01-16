A few months ago, Mitski shared a terrific concert film. At the end of it, she teased a new album, indicating it was set for “the winter.” Well, now we know more about that, as Mitski just announced Nothing’s About To Happen To Me is set for February 27 via Dead Oceans.

Today (January 16), she also shared a new single, “Where’s My Phone,” and an accompanying video. The song is a fuzzed-out rocker, and in the video, Mitski plays a recluse in a house full of clutter.

Mitski hasn’t given many interviews lately, but she did have a chat with comedian Patti Harrison for Interview this past August. Harrison was the focus of the conversation, but at one point, she asked Mitski if she “would ever go super extravagant for a live show,” and she responded, “I don’t know. I’ve been focused on being able to move and sweat in these clothes, and that’s made it really utilitarian. Maybe if I stop moving so much. For example, Björk’s wardrobe just gets more and more elaborate as the years pass by. I don’t know if I’ll be made to quit. But we’ll see.” Later, Mitski added, “I don’t even use backing vocal tracks because I’m just like, ‘Sure, I’m not the best singer, but they came to hear me sing and I’m going to do it.'”

Watch the “Where’s My Phone?” video above. Below, find the Nothing’s About To Happen To Me cover art and tracklist.