MJ Lenderman lives in two worlds. In one, he’s part of the excellent indie group Wednesday. In another, he’s a critically revered solo artist, sometimes also performing with a band as MJ Lenderman & The Wind. Currently, the focus is on the latter endeavor, as MJ Lenderman & The Wind just announced Live At Brooklyn Steel, a concert film, today (September 4).
Not only did they announce it, but they shared the whole thing, all 105 minutes, for free on YouTube.
The film captures the band’s 2025 performance at the iconic Brooklyn Steel venue, shortly after the release of Lenderman’s beloved album Manning Fireworks.
Watch Live At Brooklyn Steel above and check out the setlist below. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
MJ Lenderman & The Wind’s Live At Brooklyn Steel Setlist
1. “Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo”
2. “Joker Lips”
3. “Wristwatch”
4. “She’s Leaving You”
5. “Toontown”
6. “Six Flags”
7. “Uncle Disney” (Patterson Hood cover)
8. “TLC Cage Match”
9. “Basketball #2”
10. “You Have Bought Yourself A Boat”
11. “Rip Torn”
12. “Manning Fireworks”
13. “SUV”
14. “37 Push Ups” (Smog cover)
15. “You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In”
16. “Bark At The Moon”
17. “No Mercy”
18. “Rudolph”
19. “On My Knees”
20. “Knockin”
MJ Lenderman & The Wind’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
09/05/2025 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %
09/06/2025 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall %
09/08/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren %
09/09/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay %
09/11/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall $
09/12/2025 — Oakland CA @ Fox Theater %
09/13/2025 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery %
09/15/2025 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
09/16/2025 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
09/18/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %
09/19/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom %
10/03/2025 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/09/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/10/2025 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/12/2025 — Florence, AL @ ShoalsFest
10/14/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
10/15/2025 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards ^
10/16/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ King’s Theatre (Gather No Moss) #
01/15-19/2025 — Quintana Roo, MX @ Sky Blue Sky Festival
% with Nap Eyes
$ with Cass McCombs and Nap Eyes
^ with David Nance & Mowed Sound
# with Hovvdy