MJ Lenderman lives in two worlds. In one, he’s part of the excellent indie group Wednesday. In another, he’s a critically revered solo artist, sometimes also performing with a band as MJ Lenderman & The Wind. Currently, the focus is on the latter endeavor, as MJ Lenderman & The Wind just announced Live At Brooklyn Steel, a concert film, today (September 4).

Not only did they announce it, but they shared the whole thing, all 105 minutes, for free on YouTube.

The film captures the band’s 2025 performance at the iconic Brooklyn Steel venue, shortly after the release of Lenderman’s beloved album Manning Fireworks.

Watch Live At Brooklyn Steel above and check out the setlist below. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.