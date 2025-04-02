MJ Lenderman and Wednesday are two of the biggest acts in indie rock, and back in 2021, they released an EP together. Guttering, which features lo-fi songs like “Big Money” and “Phish Pepsi,” is now being re-released on vinyl by community-minded, Philadelphia-based label Julia’s War Recordings. It will also be available on tape and digitally.

“It’s funny to think how much Guttering changed my life,” Julia’s War Recordings label head Douglas Dulagrian reflected. “It’s a blessing that, for the past ten years, all my favorite bands have just been my friends, and even more of a blessing that, in the past four or five, they’re willing to work with me. I’m proud that this record was the first Julia’s War release four or five years ago. Crazy to think about that. And these days, all these years later, records like Guttering and many more have allowed the thing to grow into what it is today: a label of all my favorite bands, and it’s still just all my f*cking friends.”

You can watch the previously released “Big Money” music video above, and check out Guttering‘s tracklist below.