Wednesday took a year off from releasing a new album following 2023’s Rat Saw God, but they’re returning here in 2025. They recently announced Bleeds and we’ve heard some advance tastes of it so far. Ahead of the project’s September release, the band has unveiled another new single, “Bitter Everyday.”

The group’s Karly Hartzman says of the song:

“‘Bitter Everyday’ is a song formed around my desperate desire to tell the story about how in 2019 this lady came up on our porch at like 3 in the morning when Jake and our friend Andrew were out there drinking and playing guitar. She asked them if she could sing them a song she had written, she had an incredible voice. They recorded a voice note of it and showed it to me the next morning when I woke up. I knew which lady it was, she was a houseless person who walked around the downtown area a lot. Weeks later, I was walking home from work and I saw a photo of her on a telephone pole. It was an old mug shot of her, and she was done up in juggalo makeup. The description on the paper said she was wanted for murder. The chorus is an homage to Iris DeMent’s song ‘Easy’s Gettin’ Harder Everyday.'”

Hartzman also previously said of the album, “Bleeds is the spiritual successor to Rat Saw God, and I think the quintessential ‘Wednesday Creek Rock’ album. This is what Wednesday songs are supposed to sound like. We’ve devoted a lot of our lives to figuring this out — and I feel like we did.”

Watch the “Bitter Everyday” video above. Wednesday also announced new tour dates, so find those below.