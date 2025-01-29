MJ Lenderman Hits The NPR Tiny Desk For A Breezy Four-Song Set

MJ Lenderman performed on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series last year, as part of his band Wednesday. After that, though, he had a major year as a solo artist. His album Manning Fireworks was one of 2024’s best-received LPs and it fared really well on Uproxx’s recently released 2024 Critics Poll: It was the top-ranking indie album (and No. 4 overall) and two of its tracks made the top songs list, too.

All of that is to say that Lenderman has become a huge deal over the past year, and now he’s starting 2025 in the spotlight as NPR’s latest Tiny Desk performer.

Lenderman and his band — typically called The Wind but jokingly going by The Breeze for this stripped-back performance — busted out a four-song set consisting of “Wristwatch,” “Rip Torn,” “Catholic Priest,” and “You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In.”

Also today, Lenderman announced additional dates for his ongoing solo tour, adding shows in June and September.

Check out the Tiny Desk performance above and find Lenderman’s upcoming dates below.