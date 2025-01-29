MJ Lenderman Hits The NPR Tiny Desk For A Breezy Four-Song Set

MJ Lenderman performed on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series last year, as part of his band Wednesday. After that, though, he had a major year as a solo artist. His album Manning Fireworks was one of 2024’s best-received LPs and it fared really well on Uproxx’s recently released 2024 Critics Poll: It was the top-ranking indie album (and No. 4 overall) and two of its tracks made the top songs list, too.
All of that is to say that Lenderman has become a huge deal over the past year, and now he’s starting 2025 in the spotlight as NPR’s latest Tiny Desk performer.
Lenderman and his band — typically called The Wind but jokingly going by The Breeze for this stripped-back performance — busted out a four-song set consisting of “Wristwatch,” “Rip Torn,” “Catholic Priest,” and “You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In.”
Also today, Lenderman announced additional dates for his ongoing solo tour, adding shows in June and September.
Check out the Tiny Desk performance above and find Lenderman’s upcoming dates below.
MJ Lenderman’s 2025 Tour Dates
01/29 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
01/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
01/31 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^
02/01 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
02/02 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^
02/04 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s ^
02/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) ^
02/06 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^
02/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulip’s ^
02/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ^
02/10 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery ^
02/11 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre ^
02/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^
02/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^
02/15 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre ^
02/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^
02/18 — San Francisco, CA @The Independent ^
02/20 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^
02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^
02/23 — Boise ID @ Shrine Social Club ^
02/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^
02/26 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie ^
02/27 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^
02/28 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^
03/01 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^
03/03 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^
03/04 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern ^
03/06 — Lexington, KY @ The Green Lantern ^
03/07 — Lexington, KY @ The Green Lantern ^
03/21 — Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
03/22 — Bambria, AU @ Meadows Festival
03/25 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
03/27 — Brisbane, AU @ The Princess Theatre
03/28 — Bangalow, AU @ A&I Hall
03/30 — Christchurch, NZ @ The Loons
03/31 — Wellington, NZ @ Meow
04/01 — Auckland, NZ @ The Hollywood Avondale
04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel +
04/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel =
04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %
05/02 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios =
05/03 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios =
05/04 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre =
05/05 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom =
05/07 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Center =
05/08 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall =
05/09 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall =
05/10 — Buﬀalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville =
05/11 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre =
05/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron =
05/14 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live =
05/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club =
05/16 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club =
05/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall =
05/19 — Richmond, VA @ The National =
05/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte =
05/21 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The RamKat =
05/29 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory ~
05/30 — Brighton, UK @ CHALK ~
05/31 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ~
06/02 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruit Market ~
06/03 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester ~
06/04 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
06/05-08 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera
06/12-13 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre &
06/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory STL &
06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman &
06/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed &
06/21 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiﬀ Apple Orchards !
06/22 — Greenfield, MA — Green River Festival
07/23 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center #
08/06 — Aug. 9 — Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
09/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom %
09/05 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %
09/06 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall %
09/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren %
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay %
09/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall $
09/12 — Oakland CA @ Fox Theater %
09/13 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery %
09/15 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
09/16 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
09/18 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %
09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom %
^ with Wild Pink
+ Joanna Sternberg
= with This Is Lorelei
~ with Trace Mountains
& with Colin Miller
! with Waxahatchee and Hurray For The Riﬀ Raﬀ
# with Rosali
% with Nap Eyes
$ with Cass McCombs and Nap Eyes