Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Modest Mouse spent most of this month and last month celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West. After invigorating old-head fans with the fervent songs from that classic sophomore LP with a tour, they’ve shared the devastating news that drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Green’s mother Carol Namatame made a Facebook post for the holidays, writing, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Radio host Marco Collins made a Facebook post as well. He clarified that Green had to pull out of the Lonesome Crowded West tour because of chemotherapy. “Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!),” Collins wrote. “Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!”

Last month, the members of Modest Mouse told Uproxx about the experience of working on The Lonesome Crowded West. Green said, “We wanted to sound like the west. I guess they didn’t have electric guitars back in the day. And they didn’t have trap kits. There was something I was playing on that song, and Isaac [Brock] was like, ‘They didn’t have those.’ Maybe it was too many cymbals. It was like, ‘Native Americans didn’t play cymbals.'”