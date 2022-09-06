In the debate of which Modest Mouse album is the best album, there is only one correct answer: The Lonesome Crowded West. Sorry, this is a scientific fact. The 1997 album is the crown jewel of Isaac Brock’s indie songwriting with a diverse offering of songs that painted a picture of the stories off the highway stops of the modern American west.

Now Brock and Modest Mouse will be taking The Lonesome Crowded West in its entirety on the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of it’s release. Just as they did in 1997, Modest Mouse will be playing as a four-piece including Jeremiah Green, as well as Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor. From album opener “Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine,” to iconic songs like “Cowboy Dan,” “Trailer Trash,” and “Polar Opposites,” the band will play the entire 15-song album front to back at each of these shows beginning on November 18th in Montana. Rest assured, even the midwest and East coast are included on the tour.

Check out the full slate of Modest Mouses’s The Lonesome Crowded West Tour below. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 9th at 10am local time here.

11/18 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

11/19 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/30 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

12/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

12/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5