In the debate of which Modest Mouse album is the best album, there is only one correct answer: The Lonesome Crowded West. Sorry, this is a scientific fact. The 1997 album is the crown jewel of Isaac Brock’s indie songwriting with a diverse offering of songs that painted a picture of the stories off the highway stops of the modern American west.
Now Brock and Modest Mouse will be taking The Lonesome Crowded West in its entirety on the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of it’s release. Just as they did in 1997, Modest Mouse will be playing as a four-piece including Jeremiah Green, as well as Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor. From album opener “Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine,” to iconic songs like “Cowboy Dan,” “Trailer Trash,” and “Polar Opposites,” the band will play the entire 15-song album front to back at each of these shows beginning on November 18th in Montana. Rest assured, even the midwest and East coast are included on the tour.
Check out the full slate of Modest Mouses’s The Lonesome Crowded West Tour below. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 9th at 10am local time here.
11/18 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
11/19 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/30 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
12/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
12/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
12/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5