Indie-rock legends Modern Mouse have a rare new album, The Golden Casket, coming out at the end of this week. To help drum up some hype for the release, they took to The Tonight Show for their live debut of “We Are Between” with a pre-taped performance.

Technically, though, is it a “live debut” if the performance isn’t, well, live? It’s certainly a performance, but not one that was happening live as it was being broadcast on TV. Going further down the rabbit hole, this probably isn’t even their debut performance of the song, as they’ve certainly performed previously it in studio or during rehearsals. Whatever the case, this is the first time a broad audience has heard the band perform the track in a concert-like format, the song sounded great, and the group brought strong energy to this rendition.

Isaac Brock recently spoke with Uproxx’s Steven Hyden about the album, saying, “I wanted to make sure I didn’t accidentally make the same record again. It’s better to not put out many records and make them all feel a bit different. I try to be very aware of whether I’m doing the same thing, or doing something too close to another thing. My canon of information — what songs are out there, not just Modest Mouse songs, but just songs in the world — I know about a lot more songs. I just remembered a song I was super psyched on with Jacknife Lee last week. I was playing the kettle drum. And I get done and I’m listening to it and I’m like, ‘This is f*cking strange. It sounds like The Simpsons theme song.’ And so I’m aware that I can’t cover songs by accident. I’m also aware that I don’t want to accidentally cover my songs.”

Watch the band perform “We Are Between” on Fallon above and check out our interview with Brock here.

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.