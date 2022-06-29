Momma’s Household Name is due out this Friday, July 1st and we won’t beat around the bush: this is 1,000 percent a band that needs to be on your radar. The Brooklyn indie outfit led by Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten are taking a big step up with on this one and every single has been an absolute heater. But wait… there’s another at the buzzer: Momma have just released “Motorbike,” along with a video, for one last hurrah before the album drops later this week.

Weingarten takes the lead on this one, about a daydream romance with a boy on motorcycle. It’s delightful pop songwriting where the verses paint the picture of the handsome rustic biker babe that she’s fantasizing about, before the chorus explodes with her love yearning charm. “Outside… Let the neighbors hear the sound. You can take me anywhere you like, your motorbike will wake up this whole town, for one night,” she sings.

“I wrote this song about a boy I had a crush on who really wanted nothing to do with me,” Weingarten said in a statement. “The song is basically just fantasy — even though it’s about a real person, it’s also about how we can make up elaborate ideas of who other people are in our heads, and get so caught up in these fake scenarios that they kind of end up feeling real. I wanted the song to feel like you’re escaping something, because my daydreams about this boy and his motorcycle were definitely an escape from my life at the time.”

Watch the video for “Motorbike” above and read our new interview with Momma.

Household Name is out 7/1 via Polyvinyl Recordings. Pre-order it here.