Momma Share The Glistening ‘Lucky’ Ahead Of Their New Album Release

One of this month’s “On The Up” artists to watch, Brooklyn duo Momma have a penchant for crafting nostalgic indie rock tunes that harken back to acts like The Smashing Pumpkins and The Breeders. Led by Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, Momma are set to tour with Snail Mail this summer following the July 1st release of their new album, Household Name. Each single from the impending release has seemingly topped the last and the newly released “Lucky” is a total ripper of a track.

Fuzzed out guitars and Friedman’s choice lyrics about yearning for her partner have a gravitational pull. “How’d I get so lucky?” she asks on the track. “I wrote it after my significant other and I had to spend an unknown amount of time apart from each other on opposite sides of the country,” Friedman said in a statement. “I wanted it to feel anthemic, like a sappy and sentimental love song, but I still wanted to speak on how exciting it feels to know you found true treasure with someone you are in love with.”

Watch the video for “Lucky” above and check out all of Momma’s upcoming tour dates (both headlining and supporting Snail Mail) below.

08/12 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall !

08/13 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

08/16 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place !

08/17 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

08/19 — Richmond, VA @ The National !

08/20 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa !

08/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre !

08/23 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater !

08/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor !

08/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn !

08/27 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine !

08/28 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

08/30 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre !

08/31 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre !

09/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall !

09/03 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant !

09/04 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre !

09/06 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre !

09/07 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre !

09/09 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore !

09/12 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

09/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

09/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

09/21 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo %

09/25 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar %

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk — Indoors ^

10/01 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links ^

10/02 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall — Upstairs ^

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

10/08 — New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

! with Snail Mail

# with Waveform*

% with Pardoner

^ with Teethe

Household Name is out 7/1 via Polyvinyl Record Co. Pre-order it here.