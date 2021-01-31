Morgan Wallen’s 2021 is off to a phenomenal start and it’s all thanks to his sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album. The project netted a huge debut on the Billboard album charts, with 265,000 equivalent album units sold. It also earned the biggest streaming week ever for a country album, with 240.18 million on-demand streams. The following week, Dangerous held on to the top spot, and now it’s done so for a third consecutive week.

That means that it joins Taylor Swift’s Folklore as the only albums in the last 12 months to do so. Dangerous is also the first album to top both the regular album and country album charts since Swift’s Red did in 2012 and 2013. In addition to that, Wallen becomes the first male artist since Elvis Presley to spend their first three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the country albums charts. Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits achieved this feat back in 2002.

Wallen’s label, Republic Records, is also responsible for the next three spots on the charts. Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon came in at No. 2, Swift’s Evermore at No. 3, and The Weeknd’s After Hours at No. 4. This marks the first time a label has held the first four spots on the charts since Interscope, which did so in 1996.

