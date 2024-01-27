To most indie rock fans, Morrissey canceling a show wouldn’t come as a shock. The Smiths’ former frontman reportedly once pulled out of a concert in Los Angeles because he was “too cold.” But when Morrissey announced that he would be hitting the road to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of his album, You Are The Quarry, folks held out hope.

Unsurprisingly, both scheduled gigs were canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Following pushback from ticketholders, Morrissey’s tour manager, Donnie Knutson, took to the musician’s official Facebook page to explain why the performances were pulled.

“Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion,” he wrote. “He has been ordered to rest for two weeks, and he will remain in Zurich.”

Given the medical reasoning behind the You Are The Quarry anniversary shows being canceled, supporters have begun to ease up on Morrissey. The explanation post has since been flooded by fans wishing Morrissey a speedy recovery. It is unclear if the shows will be rescheduled. As of January 27, Morrissey nor the previous venues set to host the shows have shared any additional information.

With no performance on the books, fans hope that his previously announced album, Bonfire of Teenagers, will finally receive a release date.