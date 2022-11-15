Along with The Simpsons, meat, and the media (sorry?), you can add cold weather to the list of things that Morrissey has an extreme distaste for. Nearly five years to the day after the former Smiths singer last cancelled a concert in California because it was too cold out, Morrissey cancelled his Sunday night show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles roughly 30 minutes in because it was apparently too cold out.

“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold,” Morrissey told the crowd before playing “Billy Budd.” “Can you tell? I can. However, we will steam on. Where to? God knows.” A few songs after that, the former singer of The Smiths left abruptly left the stage.

The befuddled crowd was then addressed shortly thereafter by two of Morrissey’s band members. “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue,” the man who looked to be Moz’s guitarist told the jeering crowd. “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies.”

So, #Morrissey just walked off the stage at @Greek_Theatre after 30 min. Apparently he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/65vneCQmSr — Aaron Moss (@copyrightlately) November 13, 2022

The set ended after Morrissey’s ninth song, The Smiths’ 1987 “Girlfriend In A Coma.” Weather reports indicate that it was around 57 degrees in Los Angeles on Saturday, so it’s a bit perplexing why the Manchester singer would succumb to a fairly mild California evening chill. Perhaps there’s more to this than meets the eye, but his history and words on stage on Saturday night before leaving all point to Moz feeling a bit too chilly to carry on.