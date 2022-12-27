Singer Miley Cyrus proudly embraces many of the titles the public throws at her, including “nepo baby.” Cyrus also doesn’t shy away from the messy headlines she is wrapped up in. However, there is one connection the “Prisoner” singer wants to break, her professional link to the ex-Smiths frontman, Morrissey.

After a year filled with canceled shows and controversial statements, according to Variety, Morrissey revealed Cyrus went above him to his former label, Capital Records, to have her vocals used on one of his unreleased tracks to be removed. The track, titled “I Am Veronica,” was set to appear on Morrissey’s forthcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers.

The album was slated to drop in February 2023, but with Cyrus’ backing vocals and featured verse, Morrissey is rumored to be reconsidering the project overall. Following the request by Cyrus, Morrissey announced he would be voluntarily leaving Capitol Records on his website.

He published a few posts on his website, one with the title “Miley Is a Punk Rocker,” where he revealed Cyrus’ request for removal and another titled “Roll On 2023,” where he shared his departure from the label, writing, “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

Both posts are no longer available, as his website has now been pulled from public view.

Capitol Records hasn’t addressed the matter. We wonder if Cyrus will issue a statement at her upcoming New Year’s Eve concert party.