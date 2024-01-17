Mumford & Sons have shared their first taste of new music in five years. Today (January 16), the band premiered their new single, “Good People.”

The song is produced by Pharrell Williams and features the band gearing up for a triumphant new revolution. Over a punchy, percussive track, lead vocalist Marcus Mumford makes a powerful declaration, leading an onward march to victory.

“Good people been down for so long / And now it’s like the sun is rising,” sings Mumford on the song’s chorus.

According to a press release accompanying the premiere of the song, Mumford & Sons first became friends with Pharrell over a decade ago. Through touring and festivals, the two parties linked up, and frequently discussed collaborating. The collaboration finally came together after Pharrell and Mumford & Sons reconnected at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival at Virginia Beach. The band later met up with Williams in New York City and Paris, where they wrote and recorded new material together.

In addition to Pharrell’s production, he also contributes background vocals, along with the Native Vocalists, a 6-piece dynamic vocal choir honoring the indigenous population within the Northern Great Plains.

“Good People” received its world premiere today at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Autumn/Winter runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

You can listen to “Good People” above.