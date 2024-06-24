As Uproxx’s November 2023 cover stars, Muna conveyed what Los Angeles’ iconic The Greek Theatre meant to them. “It’s mystical, it’s in the trees, and it’s a legendary place,” Josette Maskin said. “I grew up going to shows there, and it always was a dream of ours to be able to play a show that big. And to be able to do that? It’s just trippy.”

On Monday, June 24, Muna immortalized their two sold-out October 2023 shows at The Greek by announcing their live album, Muna: Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles will release on Friday, June 28.

“Happy two year anniversary to LP3,” Muna wrote on Instagram, referencing their self-titled album. “We loved touring this record so much & it’s been a goal of ours to put out a live album. It was a dream to be able to do it at The Greek in LA, a venue we’ve wanted to play since we first formed the band over 10 years ago. Thanks for letting us do it not only once but twice.”

This fall, Muna will co-headline All Things Go on September 28. It will be All Thing Go’s first-ever staging in New York City.

Muna: Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles is out 6/28 via Saddest Factory Records. Find more information here.