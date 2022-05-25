Over the past few years, Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan) has established himself as an artist people want to work with; His list of collaborators includes Charli XCX, ASAP Rocky, Clairo, Damon Albarn, and so many others. That’s thanks largely to the strength of his two album, 2017’s self-titled debut and 2020’s RYC. Now, he’s continuing to build momentum by announcing a new album, Demon Time.

That’s set for release on September 16, but ahead of then, he dropped a new single, “Blessing Me,” a bouncy tune that features Pa Salieu and Skilliben.

Press materials note that when making the album, Crossan had one question in mind: “What’s the most fun thing we can do?” The “we” references the collaborators who helped him make the album, a list that includes Shygirl, Channel Tres, Erika De Casier, Nao, Bayli, Isabella Lovestory, and others. A press release also notes of Crossan’s approach to Demon Time, “For previous albums, Crossan busied himself compiling documents of musical references, moodboards, and various thoughts and ideas to steer his creation process. This time, he was inspired by a note on his phone that just said one word in capital letters: FUN.

Crossan also says of the album title, “It’s devil on the shoulder type fun. Not necessarily the most wholesome, but it’s a really good time.”

Demon Time is out 9/16 via Polydor Records. Pre-order it here.

