Mura Masa put a bow on 2021 with his lone original track of the year in the sticky, glitchy “2gether.” It foreshadowed the third album from the Grammy winning and once-again-nominated producer, and now his first offering of 2021, “Bbycakes,” showcases an explosive spirit of collaboration.

Featuring vocals from British garage pop singer PinkPantheress, Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and British rapper Shygirl, “Bbycakes” features a veritable all-star squad of talent. Released today, the track was tabbed as BBC Radio 1’s coveted “Hottest Record In The World” tag and with good reason. A pop song at its core, Mura Masa weaves in a cheery steel drum into a hyper-garage beat. Uzi’s flow, PinkPantheress’ hook, and Shygirl’s atmospheric inflections float so fluidly together, bringing together the best of what the four artists each bring to the table.

“I feel like ‘bbycakes’ is a future facing record,” Mura Masa’s Alex Crossan said in a statement. “Clashing U.K. with U.S., hard drill music with cute U.K. garage culture, underground with overground. Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture.”

It’s hard to to put a finger on what the future of music should sound like, but Crossan does it beautifully words and song. He says that excitement for the unknown is what inspires his next record and “Bbycakes” does it in spades.

Listen to “Bbycakes” above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.