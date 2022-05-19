Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her And ASAP Rocky’s Baby Boy

Rihanna has been thriving during her pregnancy, but now it appears that era has come to an end and a new one has begun: TMZ reports Rihanna has given birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s baby, a boy, according to “sources with direct knowledge.” The publication reports the baby was born in Los Angeles on May 13. Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have yet to confirm the news or share any public statement about the birth. The baby’s name has not yet been revealed.

That date of birth lines up with a report from earlier this week, of a Facebook post from an apparent nurse who works in the hospital where Rihanna gave birth. The post, shared on the 13th, reads, “Rihanna about to have her baby at the hospital I’m working at they cleared everybody off the floor [crying emojis].” They later added, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

The timeline of the birth also seems to make sense since Rihanna had been in the third trimester of her pregnancy for some time now: In an Elle interview published in mid-March, Rihanna said, “There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed?” Rihanna and Rocky also reportedly had a baby shower in late April.

TMZ also noted that one of the last times Rihanna was seen in public was on May 9, when she and Rocky got dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Girogio Baldi.