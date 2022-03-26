The Music World Reacts To The Untimely Death Of Taylor Hawkins

Late Friday night, the music world was hit with the news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band wrote in the statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” A cause of death for Taylor Hawkins has yet to be revealed, but according to the The New York Post, he was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Colombia.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

Coldplay – Everglow (Taylor hawkins tribute) // Full song pic.twitter.com/cTrt6AxuhS — Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022

As expected, a number of performers and acts from all corners of the music world took a moment to remember Hawkins through social media posts. Ozzy Osbourne called him “a great person and an amazing musician.” He added, “My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side.” KISS co-founder Paul Stanley said, “Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news.” Coldplay even took a moment during a tour stop in Mexico to play “Everglow” from Foo Fighters’ 1997 album The Colour And The Shape.

You can view some more reactions from the music world below.

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor. Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x pic.twitter.com/JAxo6N844a — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 26, 2022

Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of @taylorhawkins My condolences to his family & the @foofighters family. RIP — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S — The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

Damn. Really crushing news to hear about Taylor Hawkins passing — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) March 26, 2022

Sending love and light to @taylorhawkins family + the @foofighters family✌🏿❤️ — Living Colour (@LivingColour) March 26, 2022

Thank you for inspiring and being a pioneer for musicians all over the world. You’re a legend. And you will be greatly missed. #taylorhawkins — THE FOXIES (@TheFoxiesMusic) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

just came off stage to the horrific news of Taylor Hawkins passing away. A very lovely man and it is absolutely heartbreaking. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

heartbroken by this taylor hawkins news. an all time great drummer who played with so many of my favorites, and who i felt (and still feel) incredibly honored to have opened for. RIP — speedy ortiz ÷ sad13 ÷ sadie dupuis ÷ haunted guy (@sad13) March 26, 2022

Taylor — Whitney (@whitneytheband) March 26, 2022

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

From the first time I watched him from the side of the stage at Fuji Rock, #taylorhawkins inspired me with the wild joy he brought to his music. He was vibrant and alive in every beat. I never knew him but I knew he was beautiful. My Hand on my heart for the Foo Fighters family. — Stephan Jenkins (@stephanjenkins) March 26, 2022

What the hell?? My phone starting blowing up and I’m just … what the hell??

Too young and gifted to leave @foofighters #taylorhawkins 💜 #shocked my heart goes out to his family

Wtf! https://t.co/aqoIFPy8lB — Charlie Benante (@skisum) March 26, 2022

RIP Taylor Hawkins

He had such a light and the joy he filled a room with was contagious.

Sending love to his family and everyone in the @foofighters camp. pic.twitter.com/Zqzh5dP7lV — Damian Abraham (@leftfordamian) March 26, 2022

R.I.P. Taylor Hawkins. One of the nicest and most talented dudes in music. — Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) March 26, 2022

