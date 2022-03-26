Taylor Hawkins 2021 Ohana Festival
The Music World Reacts To The Untimely Death Of Taylor Hawkins

Late Friday night, the music world was hit with the news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band wrote in the statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” A cause of death for Taylor Hawkins has yet to be revealed, but according to the The New York Post, he was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Colombia.

As expected, a number of performers and acts from all corners of the music world took a moment to remember Hawkins through social media posts. Ozzy Osbourne called him “a great person and an amazing musician.” He added, “My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side.” KISS co-founder Paul Stanley said, “Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news.” Coldplay even took a moment during a tour stop in Mexico to play “Everglow” from Foo Fighters’ 1997 album The Colour And The Shape.

You can view some more reactions from the music world below.

