Toronto singer, songwriter, and poet Mustafa released the stunning debut single “Stay Alive” in March as a reflection on gun violence. The song was produced by James Blake, who also worked with the singer on a handful of other songs. The duo collaborated on the touching track “Come Back” and they’ve now returned to debut the song with a moving live performance.

Directed by Nabil, the affecting performance poises James Blake on the piano as he offers supporting vocals to Mustafa, who showcases his textured voice. The song is a reflection on loved ones Mustafa has lost throughout his childhood. “If she runs her fingers through my past / She may lose the softness in her hands / Maybe I can still make it come back,” Mustafa sings.

Speaking on the meaning behind song, Mustafa expressed his gratitude towards Blake in a statement: “Perpetually grateful for James who helped free me of my own emotional burdens when I was young, to now helping me free these stories of those who’ve passed too young. today marks 2 years without Smoke Dawg. I pray the people you lost come back to you in the form that heals you best, if not a memory, a dream, if not a dream, in their siblings eyes, if not that, than in the way you carry yourself.”

Watch Mustafa and Blake perform “Come Back” above.