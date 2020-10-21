Aside from her ascending music career, Mxmtoon is also a popular social media personality. She has well over a million followers across various platforms, including Twitch, where she has about 119,000. Yesterday, she was part of a viral game streaming moment: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a number of big-time Twitch streamers (including Mxmtoon) for some rounds of the latest mega-popular game, Among Us.

Mxmtoon had one particularly impactful interaction with the representative, as she got killed (in-game, of course) by AOC early in one of the rounds. She was absolutely flabbergasted. She shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, which showed her character getting shot in the head by AOC’s. Once Mxmtoon realized what happened, she squealed in shock, exclaiming repeatedly, “AOC killed me!” As the other players in the game discussed the death, Mxmtoon had her hands over her mouth, was restless in her chair, and was otherwise blown away by the moment. She captioned her post, “today. i was killed by @AOC in among us within the first five minutes.”

today. i was killed by @AOC in among us within the first five minutes. pic.twitter.com/W1Uf17o34K — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

On Monday, AOC tweeted, “Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun).” After joining Twitch and getting everything organized, AOC joined a group of internet personalities — including Pokimane, Gus Johnson, Myth, and Jacksepticeye — and streamed for about three-and-a-half hours last night. It was one of the biggest moments in Twitch history: It reached over 435,000 concurrent viewers, which appears to be the third most ever.

Watch an archived video of AOC’s full stream here, watch Mxmtoon’s full stream here, and check out some other highlights below.

highlights from the @AOC among us stream – my love for this woman knows no bounds 💖 https://t.co/aZErKVAlVw pic.twitter.com/OCa06KMuob — lindsay (@levlinds) October 21, 2020

NOT ME BEING MURDERED IN ELECTRICAL https://t.co/VhRwwLDgqD — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

this was genuinely one of the best days of my whole life, thank you all so much — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

AOC: "I can't kill Poki, Poki's so nice" Seconds later: pic.twitter.com/SzCOqRRKFn — Tim Young (@shindags) October 21, 2020

"I would never marinate a congresswoman." – Disguised Toast, moments after marinating a congresswoman — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 21, 2020