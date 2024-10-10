Mxmtoon is setting up for a big 2025. She has a new album, Liminal Space, coming out next month, and that’ll be followed by a tour starting in February.

When the album was announced, Mxmtoon shared the single “The Situation, and now she’s back with another one today (October 10), “Rain.”

Mxmtoon says of the new song in a statement:

“I thought I would live my whole life in California until I moved to New York in 2020. Four years later I was hit with deciding if I wanted to move back to my hometown, and initially I thought I would. ‘rain’ was about navigating the feeling of not being ready to give up what you just discovered. When I moved to the east coast my world expanded in ways I never expected to happen. Living in a different state was terrifying but it challenged me to grow and learn in so many ways that I never anticipated. I became a new person, and the idea of moving back to the west coast felt like sacrificing a version of myself I’d grown to love. It’s easy for people to romanticize what they don’t have, and no matter where I am in the world I’ll always miss the idea of a different place. If I was in California I’d always miss New York, if I was in New York I’d always miss California, and the cycle repeats.”

She also previously said of the album, “In the turmoil of the last two years since my second record, I’ve felt suspended in a transitory landscape that often at times felt endless. It’s easy to feel trapped in something you barely understand, and life has thrown an onslaught of questions towards me that I can only respond with, ‘I have no idea how to answer this.’ So, suspended in the unknown, I wrote these songs. I tried to unravel how I’ve chosen to fulfill the roles I’ve been given in my own life, and at times, how I’ve failed to keep up with them.”

Listen to “Rain” above.

Liminal Space is out 11/1 via AWAL. Find more information here.