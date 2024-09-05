In late July, Mxmtoon released “I Hate Texas.” Ironically, the song proved impossible to hate. It also served as an effective appetizer for her third studio album.

On Thursday, September 5, Mxmtoon announced Liminal Space, her aforementioned third LP, will be released on November 1 via AWAL.

Simultaneously, “The Situation” featuring Kero Kero Bonito serves the latest single, which pairs the terrifying inevitability of mortality with a sweet, upbeat soundscape.

“In the turmoil of the last two years since my second record, I’ve felt suspended in a transitory landscape that often at times felt endless,” Mxmtoon said in a statement. “It’s easy to feel trapped in something you barely understand, and life has thrown an onslaught of questions towards me that I can only respond with, ‘I have no idea how to answer this.’ So, suspended in the unknown, I wrote these songs. I tried to unravel how I’ve chosen to fulfill the roles I’ve been given in my own life, and at times, how I’ve failed to keep up with them.”

Mxmtoon released Rising as her sophomore record in May 2022.

Watch Mxmtoon’s “The Situation” visualizer above, and check out the official Liminal Space album cover artwork below.

Liminal Space is out 11/1 via AWAL. Find more information here.