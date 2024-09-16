On September 5, Mxmtoon announced Liminal Space would be her third studio album, which is due out on November 1 via AWAL. The natural progression is for a tour announcement to follow shortly thereafter.
So, this morning, September 16, Mxmtoon went ahead and announced The Liminal Space Tour. The 27-date tour will traverse North America in early 2025, beginning on February 18 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to a press release, The Liminal Space Tour tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, September 20, and fans can sign up here for the Artist Presale scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. local time.
Liminal Space will serve as the follow-up to Rising from May 2022.
See all of Mxmtoon’s The Liminal Space Tour dates below.
Mxmtoon’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Liminal Space Tour
02/18/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/19/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
02/21/2025 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
02/22/2025 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
02/25/2025 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/26/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
02/28/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/01/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/04/2025 — Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater Pomona
03/06/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/07/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/08/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/10/2025 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/11/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/12/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/21/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
03/22/2025 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/24/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/25/2025 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
03/26/2025 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/28/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/29/2025 — Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
03/31/2025 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/02/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/03/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04/04/2025 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
Liminal Space is out 11/1 via AWAL. Find more information here.