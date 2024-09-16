On September 5, Mxmtoon announced Liminal Space would be her third studio album, which is due out on November 1 via AWAL. The natural progression is for a tour announcement to follow shortly thereafter.

So, this morning, September 16, Mxmtoon went ahead and announced The Liminal Space Tour. The 27-date tour will traverse North America in early 2025, beginning on February 18 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to a press release, The Liminal Space Tour tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, September 20, and fans can sign up here for the Artist Presale scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. local time.

Liminal Space will serve as the follow-up to Rising from May 2022.

See all of Mxmtoon’s The Liminal Space Tour dates below.