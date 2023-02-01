A good day on the internet is like meeting Keanu Reeves. It seems like such an improbable anomaly that when it actually happens you never forget it. (I have not met Keanu Reeves — I’m speculating here.) Such a day occurred on Feb. 2, 2013 — nearly a decade ago though it feels much longer than that.

What made this day special was a unique combination of old and new internet worlds. On one hand, you had a 20th-century rock band who surprised the world by selling a new album — their first in 22 years! — on their own website, which inevitably crashed from an overwhelming wave of traffic. On the other hand, you had social media platforms that still felt like fun and refreshing forums for irreverent jokes and earnest expressions of enthusiasm. It was before the era of ubiquitous streaming and right after the widespread adoption of Twitter. Precisely the right moment to experience a new record in public with millions of strangers, back when this sort of thing wasn’t yet annoying as hell.

Of course, it helped that the album in question — m b v, only the third full-length LP by the legendary British rock band My Bloody Valentine — was pretty great. Not only was it pretty great, but it was pretty great in spite of all reasonable expectations that it would be a disappointment. My Bloody Valentine had not released new music since the year Barack Obama graduated from law school. An entire generation had been born, schooled, and cleared for legal alcohol consumption in the space of time since their epochal second record, 1991’s Loveless. Over time, that album accrued an almost mystical reputation as a paradigm-shifting masterpiece, a guitar rock record that didn’t sound like any other guitar rock record, no matter the legions of shoegaze bands that formed and flamed out in its wake. And that reputation was emboldened by My Bloody Valentine’s own inability to top or even follow up Loveless. That is, until Feb. 2, 2013.

As the band’s bassist Debbie Googe once put it, “We became seminal for doing nothing.” And now, all of a sudden, here was … something. Some critics melodramatically fretted that the appearance of a new My Bloody Valentine record might actually ruin Loveless. Columns were written about spending one last moment with the seminal LP before ruefully pressing play on the new one. It all seems so quaint now. Obama had just been elected to a second term. This is what worried people at the time.

What we know now in retrospect is that 2013 was a weirdly good year for seemingly moribund acts to return triumphantly with long-delayed comebacks. Just five years earlier, Guns N’ Roses showed just how difficult it is to successfully land a long-gestating musical masterwork when they released Chinese Democracy — an insanely expensive and grandiose epic in the works since the late ’90s — to middling reviews and ho-hum sales. (Though even Chinese Democracy is better than you might think!)

In 2013, however, there were a bunch of anti-Democracies. The month after m b v dropped, David Bowie put out The Next Day, his first record in 10 years, and most people agreed it was awesome. Two months after that, Daft Punk returned with Random Access Memories, their first release in eight years, and that became the year’s most hyped record. Boards Of Canada also re-emerged from an eight-year break with their fourth record, Tomorrow’s Harvest, and the people who care about Boards Of Canada seemed dig it. Eight years between albums was nothing now! Even Neutral Milk Hotel — perhaps the only indie band more famous than My Bloody Valentine for disappearing after a classic record — reunited for a tour that year.

The tone was set in 2012, when Fiona Apple put out her fourth album, The Idler Wheel …, to rave reviews after a seven-year break. (She then waited another eight years to put out Fetch The Bolt Cutters. She’s the Halley’s Comet of modern singer-songwriters) Then, in 2014, D’Angelo silenced critics who assumed he would never follow up 2000’s Voodoo when he released Black Messiah, a record he reportedly tinkered with for a dozen years and pulled off flawlessly.

Somehow, the flattening of time that occurs online had carried over to real life. All of the reclusive faves you spent years and even decades obsessing over were now back and better than ever, almost like they never left. And on Feb. 2, 2013, it made going online to listen to and talk about music heartwarming for a change.