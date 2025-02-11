Indefatigable rock veterans My Morning Jacket are readying to release their latest album, Is, which they announced last month. They shared the lush “Time Waited” in January, and today, they go in a more rocking direction on “Squid Ink.”

Jim James says of the new song:

“The idea behind ‘Squid Ink’ is that certain people carry a negativity that fills the room like a squid shooting ink into the water. It’s about trying to get out of those murky waters by believing in yourself, and when Patrick and I were jamming I got the idea to sing part of the chorus really low — almost like putting a beard on the face of the vocal.”

He also previously said of the album:

“I like how the word is indicates a sense of presence in the now — there’s no logic or rationale behind this record; it just is. All these songs came into existence out of an attempt to connect with something beyond the human experiment, which for me is one of the most beautiful things about music — that connection with something larger than us, yet something we are all equally a part of.”

Watch the “Squid Ink” video above.

Is is out 3/21 via ATO Records. Find more information here.