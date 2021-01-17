Neil Young entered the seventh decade of his career with the release of his 40th album, Homegrown, a thirteen-track effort comprised of songs he recorded between 1974-1975 which he delivered to fans last year. Now in 2021, it seems like the legendary rocker is prepared to do something similar for his upcoming album. Young announced a new live album and concert film, both entitled Way Down In The Rust Bucket, set to arrive next month. Both the live album and concert film were recorded during a 1990 show with Crazy Horse in Santa Cruz, California which was held shortly after he dropped his 18th album, Ragged Glory.

Ahead of its release, Young shared a trailer for the album as well as a live recording of “Country Home.” “In true Crazy Horse fashion, the incendiary show ran across three sets and over three hours, with songs like ‘Love And Only Love’ and ‘Like A Hurricane’ hypnotically stretching past ten minutes,” a description of the live album read. “The Catalyst gig also marked the first time ‘Danger Bird’ – a cut from Young’s 1975 album ‘Zuma’ – was played for a live audience, thundering on into psychedelic six-string fireworks.”

Fans will be able to get their hands on the project on February 26. With it, they’ll also have a 4xLP box set, a 2xCD set, and a deluxe edition box set that includes a DVD, four LPs, and two CDs. A digital edition of the album will also be made available on the official Neil Young archives site.

You can watch the live album’s trailer and listen to the live cut of “Country Home” above.

Way Down In The Rust Bucket is out 2/26 via Reprise. Pre-order it here.

