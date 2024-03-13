Neil Young‘s music is officially coming back to Spotify. The singer-songwriter revealed today (March 12) via his newsletter Neil Young Archives that he made the executive decision to put his music back on the platform after it was no longer the exclusive home for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Though Young didn’t call out Rogan or the podcast in the letter, he previously had removed his entire catalog from Spotify due to Rogan spreading misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and preventative vaccines and measures.

The Joe Rogan Experience is also now available on Apple and Amazon streaming platforms.

“My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at SPOTIFY,” Young said. “I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it.”

You can read Young’s full statement below.