Neil Young Announces A New Album With Crazy Horse, ‘World Record,’ And Shares A New Song, ‘Love Earth’

Neil Young is teaming up with longtime collaborators Crazy Horse for a new album. Their latest effort, World Record, is set to arrive in November.

World Record follows a series of archived projects Young and Crazy Horse has released in recent months, including Toast, a shelved album from 2001 which finally saw the light of day this past May.

Their upcoming album was produced by Rick Rubin and recorded in Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, according to a press statement.

Ahead of the album, Young and Crazy Horse have shared “Love Earth,” a breezy track examining the state of the world. In the song’s accompanying video, Young is seen walking through forests, taking in the nature around him. When he arrives to a lake, he is seen dipping his feet into the waters.

Check out the video for “Love Earth” above and the World Record tracklist and cover art below.

Neil Young Crazy Horse World Record
Reprise Records

1. “Love Earth”
2. “Overhead”
3. “I Walk With You (Earth Ringtone)”
4. “This Old Planet (Changing Days)”
5. “The World (Is In Trouble Now)”
6. “Break The Chain”
7. “The Long Day Before”
8. “Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)”
9. “The Wonder Won’t Wait”
10. “Chevrolet”
11. “This Old Planet (Reprise)”

World Record is out 11/18 via Reprise Records. Pre-order it here.

