A three-part docuseries detailing the catastrophic events of Woodstock ’99 is set to arrive on Netflix next month. Clusterf*ck: Woodstock ’99 will feature several accounts from the 30th anniversary of the legendary music festival, which took place over the course of three days in Bethel, NY in 1969.

The docuseries will consist of home videos of performances, as well as footage of the chaos unfolding. Viewers can also look forward to seeing and eyewitness interviews from festival staffers, performers, and attendees. Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Jewel, Fatboy Slim, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, and the late Woodstock organizer Michael Lang, will all give interviews throughout the docuseries.

“Woodstock is supposed to be synonymous with peace, love, and great music. But in 1999, a much-hyped 30th-anniversary revival of the festival ended in chaos with fires, riots, and allegations of sexual assault,” said executive producer Tom Pearson in a statement. “What caused the festival to explode into violence? Was it a product of late ’90s societal dysfunction, fueled by entitled frat boys? Incitement by the aggressive music of headlining rap metal bands – Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine? Or the inevitable result of ruthless commercial exploitation by the festival organizers?”

Check out the trailer above.

Clusterf*ck: Woodstock ’99 hits Netflix on 8/3.