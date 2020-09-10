Earlier this year, Nick Cave was one of a number of artists to contribute to AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex, which was put together by the late Hal Willner. The project was released last week, and now Cave has taken to The Late Late Show to perform his contribution, a piano cover of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer.”

Before sharing his original cover, Cave commended Willner’s “limitless imagination” in a statement, saying, “Hal was our visionary, our ringleader, always working against reason itself, armed with a deep love and bottomless knowledge of music.”

Rachel Fox, a supervising producer for the tribute record and longtime Willner collaborator, also said of the project, “Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan’s music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy. Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine. Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his White Album, was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal’s spirit.”

Watch Cave cover “Cosmic Dancer” above.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex is out now via BMG. Get it here.