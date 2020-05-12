Nick Hakim aims to translate the yearning for connection to music. Continuing with his goal, the New York-based musician shares “Bouncing,” the second single to arrive ahead of his upcoming sophomore album, Will This Make Me Good.

The song’s accompanying video, directed by Nelson Nance, depicts a group of people expressing themselves through movement and connecting with each other through dance. About the video, Nance said: “The ‘Bouncing’ video asks the viewer to question our drive to find spectacles and how the pursuit of such can lead to becoming a spectacle. There is nothing inherently wrong with viewing or being a spectacle but I think it’s healthy to question if our energy is being put in the right place when interfacing with what draws our attention.”

The song itself boasts all-encompassing instrumentation that melts together with Hakim’s slow-burning cadence. In a statement, Hakim said he wrote the song during the coldest day of the year: “‘Bouncing’ is a sound bath where I wrote about one of the coldest days in New York I remember, while lying in my bed, restless by a radiator. It’s about feeling uneasy.” But while the song was written during a different time, its theme resonates with what the world is currently facing. “It’s such a dark climate these days,” Hakim said, “With what’s going on politically and how immigrants are being treated here in the US. The travel ban, the camps.”

Listen to “Bouncing” above.

Will This Make Me Good is out 5/15 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.