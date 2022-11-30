One of Uproxx’s best albums of 2022, Nilüfer Yanya’s Painless beautifully packs emotions and epiphanies into tightly wrapped shredders. Now her excellent follow-up to the breakthrough Miss Universe is getting a deluxe release with five new recordings. Among them are remixes of album standout “Midnight Sun” by both Sampha and King Krule.

The Sampha remix especially packs a newfound mathematical electronic veneer. Also featured on the new release are Yanya’s recently released cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid Of Me,” along with three new “Reflects” versions of songs with album producer Will Archer.

“Painless is going deluxe,” Yanya said in a statement. “I’m honestly so glad so many of you listened to Painless when it first came out 9 months ago so I’m very happy to be able to offer you the deluxe version with two new remixes of ‘midnight sun’ and my cover of ‘rid of me’.”

She’s really underselling it though, because both the Sampha and King Krule mixes are can’t-miss cuts for fans of either artists.

Listen to the “Midnight Sun (Sampha Remix”) above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Painless (Deluxe) below.

1. “The Dealer”

2. “L:R”

3. “Shameless”

4. “Stabilise”

5. “Chase Me”

6. “Midnight Sun”

7. “Trouble”

8. “Try”

9. “Company”

10. “Belong With You”

11. “The Mystic”

12. “Anotherlife”

13. “Shameless (Reflects)”

14. “Midnight sun (Reflects)”

15. “Chase me (Reflects)”

16. “Midnight Sun (Sampha Remix)”

17. “Midnight Sun (King Krule Remix)”

18. “Rid Of Me”

Painless (Deluxe) is out 12/14 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.