Yesterday afternoon, Stormzy unveiled the complete list of artists he collaborated with for his upcoming album, This Is What I Mean. While their exact contributions to a specific track are still unknown, his record boasts new features from Sampha, India.Arie, Nao, and more.

Other additions to Stormzy’s album include George Moore, Knox Brown, Ayanna, Oxlade, Dion “Chord Lord” Wardle, Scribz Riley, KZ, Tempoe, Ms Banks, Owen Cutts, Ayra Starr, Juls, Joel Peters, Calum Landau, Amaarae, Tendai, Storry, Teni,Grades, Debbie, Elmiene, Jacob Collier, Black Sherif, and P2J.

“My album family,” he captioned the reveal with a heart emoji.

“We’re all musicians, but we weren’t always doing music,” he shared in a previous statement. “Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the bi-product [sic] to that was very beautiful music. Because when you marry that ethos with world-class musicians and the best producers, writers, and artists in the world, and we’re in one space, that’s a recipe for something that no one can really imagine. You can’t even calculate what that’s going to come up with. And it came up with a big chunk of this album.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Fire + Water”

2. “This Is What I Mean”

3. “FireBabe”

4. “Please”

5. “Need You”

6. “Hide & Seek”

7. “My Presidents Are Black”

8. “Sampha’s Plea”

9. “Holy Spirit”

10. “Bad Blood”

11. “I Got My Smile Back”

12. “Give It To The Water”

This Is What I Mean is out on 11/25 via Def Jam/Interscope. Pre-save it here.