Nilüfer Yanya has released a brand new cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid Of Me.” Her rendition maintains the haunting vocals that make the hit song so compelling, while slightly switching the instrumental once it reaches its peak. Yanya’s cover comes complete with a video visualizer also.

“‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me,” she said about the decision to release a cover. “It comes across defiant, alien, and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.”

Earlier this year, the London-based musician put out her sophomore studio album Painless via ATO Records and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Yanya is also set to play a handful of international dates, starting in October at California’s Desert Daze Festival.

Watch Nilùfer Yanya’s cover of “Rid Of Me” above. Continue scrolling for her upcoming tour dates.

10/01 — Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival 2022

10/10 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Arena (supporting Roxy Music)

10/12 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (supporting Roxy Music)

10/14 — London, UK @ O2 Arena (supporting Roxy Music)

10/19 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Babylon

10/20 — Ankara, Turkey @ Milyon Performance Hall

10/22 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

10/23 — Budapest, Hungary @ Turbina Kuulturális Központ

10/25 — Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

10/26 — Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv Club

10/28 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

10/29 — Madrid, Spain @ Moby Dick Club

10/30 — Valencia, Spain @ Loco Club

11/18 – Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender