Nilüfer Yanya Shares ‘The Dealer,’ One Last Rhythmic Burst Ahead Of Her Album Release

As she gears up for the release of her sophomore album, Painless, out this Friday March 4th, Nilüfer Yanya has graced us with one final single, in “The Dealer.” Debuted as BBC1’s “Hottest Record in the World” today, it’s another rhythmic groove from the Londoner and one last piece of the puzzle to what’s sure to be a killer record.

All of Yanya’s latest music has been consistently meaningful and empowering, but she doesn’t hit you over the head with a preachy message. Everything is just so damn fun to listen to. “When I was writing this song I was thinking about the transient nature of life and the cyclical nature of the seasons,” she said in a statement. “I find it interesting how we attach certain memories and feelings to different seasons and tend to revisit them time and time again, yet our lives move in a more linear motion and even when we feel like we are going back we never really get to go back anywhere. Musically speaking it’s a bit more playful and relaxed.”

Listen to “The Dealer” above and check out her tour dates which start next week.

Painless is out on 3/4 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.